Cape Town residents reminded to observe water safety

Parents are reminded to observe water safety over the festive season. This includes keeping a watchful eye over and educating minors and obeying instructions of lifeguards. At home, at least 17 community pools will be open over weekends, between Friday and Sunday. The four indoor swimming pools at Retreat, Blue Downs, Strand and Long Street, as well as Sea Point Swimming Pool, are open daily.

The City’s mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross, says over 280 deployed lifeguards underwent training and criminal clearance checks to ensure safety. She adds that alternative chemical products are being tested to uphold water quality, amid a national shortage of chlorine gas.

