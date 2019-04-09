Cape Town residents to get new number plates

Cape Town residents will be issued with new vehicle number plates starting with the letters C-A-A instead of CA from this weekend on.

The Western Cape’s Department of Transport says from the time of the changeover, no more CA licence numbers will be issued.

It says as soon as the CA combinations run out, the system will not permit new license numbers and anyone waiting for a new license mark will have to wait until the next business day for a new plate to be issued.

The Department’s Jandre Bakker explained:

“As soon as this weekend, new Cape Town number plates will start with the letters CAA from the time of the changeover to the new CAA license mark no more CA license numbers will be issued. Vehicle owners who currently have a CA license number will be able to have this number transferred to another vehicle they own or to another vehicle that is transferred into their name.”

[source: SABC News]

