Cape Town residents urged to be vigilant against electricity scammers

By Ragheema Mclean

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant against potential scammers posing as City electricity officials.

This comes after the city was again alerted of these scams in some areas of the metro, said Mayco Member for Energy Beverley van Reenen.

“A scammer’s common approach is to convince a resident that they are checking electricity meters or carrying out surveys. Once the scammer gains your trust and access to your home, they steal personal items.”

The City’s Energy Directorate issued the warning and stated that municipal workers and electricity contractors are required to carry a work order number specific to the residence they are visiting, along with a valid city-issued identification card.

“We remind residents to always be vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour to the City and South African Police Service.”

Van Reenen said that residents can also call the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089 to confirm whether the work order reference number is valid prior to giving staff access to their property.

“If they cannot produce the requested work order number or City-issued identification card, do not allow them into your home.”

Residents are advised to follow these quick tips:

Only buy legitimate electricity units at the correct price per unit

You may only qualify for pensioner support if you have applied by filling in a form

Always verify the work order number when an official visits your home

Check the official’s City-issued identification card

The ID card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor

If unsure, call the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089

Report suspicious behaviour to the City’s law enforcement agencies or to the SAPS

Photo: Pexels