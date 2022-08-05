Cape Town residents urged to boil water before use, until further notice

Share this article

Cape Town residents in parts of the eastern, central and southern suburbs are urged to boil their tap water before consuming it or using it to prepare food. The City says frequent power outages has hampered the sludge handling process at the Faure treatment plant.

Its water is therefore discolored and distribution from there has stopped amid intensive water sampling and tests.

Affected areas are primarily south of the N2, and will received supply from the Blackheath Reservoir in the interim.

reaching from Strand in the East through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the Southern suburbs as far as about Muizenburg. Affected areas are being supplied with water.

Residents should do one of the following, until further notice:

Boil the water for at least one minute, allow it to cool down and store it in clean, sanitised and sealed containers. Or,

Use household bleach (like Jik) to disinfect water. The World Health Organisation recommends adding 5 millilitres (1 teaspoon) of unperfumed household bleach to 25 litres of water. Let the water stand for at least 30 minutes before using it. Or,

Use water disinfection tablets. Follow the instructions prescribed by the respective manufacturers to ensure the safety of the water for drinking purposes.

The affected suburbs are -in alphabetical order:

Admirals Park, Airport, Anchorage Park, Antilles/ Cayman Beach,

Barnet Molokwana Corner, Beacon Valley, Bell Glen, Bongani, Brandwacht, Broadlands, Broadlands ark, Broadlands Village,

Chris Hani park, Colorado Park, Crossroads, Corydon Olive Estate,

De Velde, Deaconville, Deepfreeze, Diep River, Dobson, Dreamworld, Driftsands,

Eagle Park, Eastridge, Ekhuphumleni, Elfindale, Endlovini, Enkanini, Eyethu,

Fairview Golf Estate, False Bay Coastal Park, Firgrove, Firgrove rural, Forest Village,

George Park, Goedehoop, Good Hope, Gordon Heights, Gordon’s Bay, Gordon’s Bay Ext 12, Gordon’s Bay Village, Gordon’s Strand Estate, Graceland, Grassy Park, Greenways, Gugulethu,

Hanover Park, Harare, Harbour Island, Harmony Village, Heartland, Beach Road Precinct, Heartland Historic Precinct, Heathfield, Helderberg Park, Highlands Village, Hyde Park,

Ikwezi Park, Ilitha Park,

Khaya, Khayalitsha, Kuyasa,

Lakeside, Lansdowne, Lavender Hill, Lentegeur, Lotus River,

Macassar, Macassar Beach, Macassar Village, Mall Interchange, Mandela Park, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain CBD, Monwabisi, Morgans Village, Mountainside, Mountainside Estate, Mountainside Ext 2, Muizenberg, Mxolosi Phetani,

New Macassar, New Scheme, New Woodlands, Newfields, Nonqubela, Nyanga,

Onverwacht – Gordons Bay, Onverwacht – The Strand, Ottery,

Parkwood, Peaock Close, Pelikan Heights, Pelikan Park, Philippi, Philippi Park, Pinati Estate, Plumstead, Portland, Protea Park – Gordon’s Bay,

Retreat, Riverside, Rocklands, Rondevlei Park,

Sabata Dalindyebo Square, Sand Industria, Sandvlei, Sea Breeze Park, Seawinds, Sercor Park, Silvertown – Khayelitsha, Sitari Country Estate, Smartie Town, Southfield, Southfork, St James, Steenberg, Strand, Strand Golf Club, Strandfontein,

Tafelsig, Temporance Town, Thembokwezi, Twin Palms,

Umrhabulo Triangle,

Victoria Mxenge, Vrygrond,

Weltevreden Valley, Westgage, Westridge- Mitchells Plain, Wetton, Wildwood, Wolfgat Nature Reserve, Woodlands

and Zeekoevlei.

Regular updates will be provided on the City’s Twitter account @CityofCTAlerts and via media releases published on the City’s website www.capetown.gov.za

