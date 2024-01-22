Cape Town sees a drop in alcohol on beaches

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says it is cautiously optimistic following a 20% decline in the amount of alcohol confiscated at its beaches during the festive season.

According to the city, law enforcement officials seized over 17,000 bottles of alcohol between October last year and January 2024.

It said Camps Bay, Clifton, Muizenberg, Seapoint, and Hout Bay Beach are some of the public drinking hotspot areas during the festive season period.

The metro said in the 2022 and 2023 festive seasons over 20,000 bottles of alcohol amounting to over 10,000 litres were confiscated at its popular beaches.

According to the city’s MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, its officers have zero tolerance for anyone consuming alcohol in its public spaces.

“While we will never be able to confiscate every bit of alcohol brought to a public space, or have a list of definitive reasons for trends, we do have some anecdotal evidence from our staff’s interactions with the public. Among the reasons shared, include that some have opted to set up inflatable pools at home, and party there instead of heading out.”

Smith added that a fine of R500 would be issued to anyone contravening the city’s bylaws.

Meanwhile, the metro has thanked its law enforcement officers and members of the public who heed the call for responsible drinking.