Cape Town sergeant arrested for corruption

A 37-year old Sergeant has been arrested on charges of corruption during an operation at the Bellville Police station. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says an agent attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit Western Cape approached the sergeant, who agreed to take items to a prisoner in the cells, for payment.

“According to our reports the agent approached our member who agreed to take dagga and a cellular telephone to a prisoner in the cells. The member received R300 for his services. He was then arrested and the dagga, cellphone and marked money was found in his possession. His due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday the 23rd of November. ”

Source: SABC News