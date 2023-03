Share this article

Members of the EFF took to the streets in Cape Town on Monday during the party’s national shutdown to protest against load-shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to a police officer, EFF Western Cape chairperson Banzi Dambuza alleged police handled them “brutally” in the early hours of Monday when their protest began.

Hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, where speeches were held.

Source: TimesLIVE