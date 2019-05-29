Cape Town station rocked by another train fire

Another train has been set alight at the Cape Town station.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services has confirmed that they are still at the scene where one train with three carriages is on fire.

About 160 carriages have been destroyed by arsonists since 2015 with damages estimated at millions.

A 30-year-old man, who is the only arrest, is undergoing psychiatric treatment after he was arrested after the last incident over Easter last month.

See tweet from Rob Beezy below:

(Source: SABC News)

Comments

comments