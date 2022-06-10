Cape Town Storms – Be Careful When Hiking on Table Mountain

Share this article

Anyone planning to visit Table Mountain next week should take note of a weather warning that has been issued, says Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). The Cape Town Weather Office expects an intense cold front to make landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday (12 June).

“We want visitors to enjoy our beautiful mountain safely and we want their memories of the visit to be a wonderful recollection. These past few days have been warm and sunny, and we noticed a definite increase in numbers of people making use of the kind of weather conditions we’re not exactly used to this time of year,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC.

“Looking at the weather forecast, next week looks like it will be dramatically different from what we saw this week. We want people to be aware of the extreme weather that might soon be arriving and to keep it in mind if they are planning a trip up the mountain.”

Weather conditions on the mountain can be significantly different from the experience in the city bowl. Parker says this means it can be a lot colder or even much windier by the time you summit.

“Please dress warmly and wear enough layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm and dry. If you are hiking, travel in a group and wear suitable shoes that can manage the slippery surface. Whilst it may be cold, do not neglect hydration.”

A warning siren at the top cableway station will alert any visitors of a change in weather conditions, and Parker urges the public to heed this warning.

“This signal should prompt visitors to make their way to the top station immediately, as transporting visitors and our staff swiftly under these circumstances is paramount. If we need to suspend operations because of adverse weather, we have measures in place to accommodate visitors whilst we wait for the weather to clear up.”

TMACC’s website (tablemountain.net), Facebook, and Twitter handles will provide any operational updates.

Photo VOCfm