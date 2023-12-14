Cape Town tackles Table Mountain safety issues

Share this article

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith will this morning be hiking on Table Mountain to highlight issues of safety.

They will be hiking with the tourism safety officers.

There have been several attacks including armed robberies of tourists, hikers, athletes and cyclists on Table Mountain and surrounds, leading to various organisations calling for more urgent interventions.

Table Mountain National Park says special operations are conducted in partnership with SANParks, the South African Police Service and City of Cape Town law enforcement.

SANParks crime prevention

Last month, SANParks launched its first annual safety and awareness campaign of the festive season at Table Mountain National Park.

Twelve rangers are on duty in the northern section daily, along with environmental and tourism monitors.

Park authorities say they are also focusing on fire safety and other park-related issues.

Source: SABC News