Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cape Town tackles Table Mountain safety issues

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith will this morning be hiking on Table Mountain to highlight issues of safety.

They will be hiking with the tourism safety officers.

There have been several attacks including armed robberies of tourists, hikers, athletes and cyclists on Table Mountain and surrounds, leading to various organisations calling for more urgent interventions.

Table Mountain National Park says special operations are conducted in partnership with SANParks, the South African Police Service and City of Cape Town law enforcement.

SANParks crime prevention 

Last month, SANParks launched its first annual safety and awareness campaign of the festive season at Table Mountain National Park.

Twelve rangers are on duty in the northern section daily, along with environmental and tourism monitors.

Park authorities say they are also focusing on fire safety and other park-related issues.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.