Cape Town to bill EFF R154,200 for removal of 300 shutdown posters

Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith on Friday said city officials have removed more than 300 EFF posters advertising the EFF’s planned national shutdown protest.

The posters were mounted on street poles across the city.

Smith indicated on his social media accounts that the party would be charged for the removal of the posters.

“With already more than 300 posters removed from across the city, the current bill for which the EFF is R154,200,00.

“The outdoor advertising and signage bylaw clearly prohibits the unlawful display of such signage, as erected by the EFF across the metropole. While teams have been tasked with the removal of such unlawful signage, the cost of such removal as indicated within the pricing schedule [is] R514 per poster.

“This cost will be applied without prejudice on to the invoice to the EFF, with any other additional services that may be required due to their proposed shutdown protest or for damages caused to infrastructure or property,” Smith added.

He called on community members who came across the posters to report them on the city’s C3 system.

“Not in our city. Not in Cape Town,” he said.

City officials, including mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, on Friday went to court to interdict the EFF’s planned shutdown on Monday.

The EFF is planning to protest against various issues, including load-shedding. They are also demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed that the country will be brought to a standstill by its members on Monday. The EFF warned businesses to close or risk being looted.

The party attempted to rope in taxi associations, but Santaco has refused, saying it will be business as usual on Monday.

The ANC is among those opposed to the shutdown. It said it was not in the interest of South Africa and did not advance the country’s “hard-won democracy”.

Source: TimesLIVE