Cape Town to host Formula E Next Year

The Western Cape Government is excited for another big sporting event to come to the province, following the confirmation of Cape Town as a race destination for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023.

The formal announcement of the inclusion of Cape Town in the schedule was made yesterday and they are ready to host this exciting event. This race will bring an important economic boost for the province, as racers and spectators from around the world will travel to our shores.

Cape Town is fast becoming the centre of sporting excellence in the province, with upcoming events such as the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, matches in the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, the Netball World Cup 2023 and the Cape Town Cycle Tour all on the calendar for the next year.

Minister Anroux Marais said: “We are extremely excited to see the increasing demand to host major sporting events in our province. This not only brings economic benefits through tourism and job creation, but also shows that Cape Town is becoming the city of choice for these kind of events. We want to see more people taking part in and supporting sporting activities in the province as we encourage healthy and active lifestyles.”

Premier Alan Winde is excited that Cape Town has been chosen to host a round of the Formula E world championship next February. The Premier said: “This event is part of our green energy drive in the province. As we accelerate the development of the green energy market we welcome Formula E to the Mother City. The championship will also give the Western Cape another economic boost as well as creating more opportunities for the green energy push, needed to fuel growth and job creation.”

Source: Western Cape Government

Photo: Pixabay