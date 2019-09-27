Cape Town traffic officers attacked

Share this article

















Two traffic officers are believed to have been attacked yesterday by suspects traveling in six taxis.

“The officers had stopped at a garage in Koeberg Road, when the suspects pulled up in the vehicles that had the number plates removed,” Richard Coleman,City of Cape Town Traffic spokesperson said. “They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, door and mirror – the officer in the vehicle was unharmed.”

The attackers then allegedly attempted to reach his colleague inside the shop, but the staff locked the door. The suspects then damaged the door trying to get in.

The suspects fled soon after – no one was injured in the attack. “The City will lay charges with SAPS, and will also request video footage to help identify the attackers,” Coleman said.

This is the second incident in that area in less than a week.

“Last Thursday, just before 5pm, two traffic officers were attacked by a taxi driver during an operation in the area,” he added.

Picture: Western Cape Government

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

