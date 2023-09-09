Cape Town Ulama Board lambaste abaya ban in France

Share this article

Following the ban on abayas in France, the Cape Town Ulama Board has expressed their condemnation to the discriminatory move. According to a statement released by the authority body, the decision is a clear violation of religious freedom and undermines the values of inclusivity and tolerance.

“The abaya is not only a religious garment but also a symbol of modesty and dignity for women. This ban not only infringe upon their right to practice their religion freely but also perpetuates stereotypes and prejudices against the broader conservative God-fearing humans,” read the statement.

Moreover, The Cape Town Ulama Board has reached out to the French Embassy in South Africa, requesting a meeting to express its concerns and seek intervention.

“We believe in engaging in constructive dialogue to address this issue and find a resolution that respects the rights of Muslims in France,” continued the statement.

The Cape Town Ulama Board calls on the support from the international community, human rights organizations, and individuals of conscience to stand in solidarity with Muslims in France and condemn this discriminatory ban.

“We urge the French government to reconsider this ban and ensure that the rights and dignity of Muslim students are protected. We believe that diversity and multiculturalism should be embraced and celebrated, fostering a society where everyone can express their faith and identity without fear of discrimination or prejudice,” added the statement.

France’s Education minister, Gabriel Attal, announced a ban on wearing the abaya in state-run schools. The move allegedly aims to promote secularism in schools and prevent the identification of students’ religious affiliations based on their attire. According to Attal, the decision is part of ongoing efforts to balance religious expression within public institutions. France has previously prohibited Muslim women from wearing hijab and niqab as well.

Photo: Pixabay

VOC