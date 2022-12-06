Cape Town woman arrested after 300 boxes of stolen liquor found in her possession

Share this article

A woman has been arrested at Eersterivier, Cape Town, after 300 boxes of stolen liquor worth R1.8 million were found in her possession.

Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, says this follows an incident where a truck transporting the same alcohol brand was hijacked in Maitland.

“The team received information from crime intelligence and searched a house in Heather Park, Eersterivier. During the search, they seized alcohol worth R1.8 million. This follows an incident where a truck transporting the same alcohol brand was hijacked in Maitland. A 43-year-old female suspect was arrested for possession of the suspected stolen property. Once charged, the suspect will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court.”

Source: SABC News