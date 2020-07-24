Cape Town woman lays charge against stepfather decade after she was allegedly raped

Share this article

















A young Cape Town woman has laid a charge against her stepfather, who she said raped her over a decade ago when she was 12-years-old.

Azole Ketwa, 23, told the Daily Voice she felt empowered after listening to rape survivor Pastor Anita Pamla, speak at a Mandela Day event hosted by Gift of the Givers on Friday.

She said listening to the pastor she realised she “was not free” and “needed to release myself from the bondage of hurt”, she told the publication.

Her mother reportedly found out about what had allegedly happened when she saw Facebook messages she had sent her friends.

She has since left her husband.

Pamla told the newspaper that she was happy her story could give courage to young girls.

The organisation’s founder Imtiaz Sooliman in a statement said they were contacted by Nyanga police with the “incredible news” that one of the attendees was “encouraged and empowered” to report her alleged rape which had happened 11 years ago.

“All credit to the inspirational Reverend Anita, a rape survivor and source of motivation at the event that triggered the chain of events,” Sooliman said.

“The Family and Child Sexual Offences Unit were amazing in dealing with the victim, providing support, counselling and effecting [the] speedy arrest of the perpetrator within 24 hours of the charges being laid.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed to News24 that a 58-year-old man had been arrested for the charge dating back to 2009.

The suspect is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this week, he said.

Sooliman said he hoped many more victims of gender based violence would “harness the courage to emulate this case”.

Source: News24