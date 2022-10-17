Cape Town’s cruise season is ready to set sail

Statement by the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos.
“This weekend I had the opportunity to mark the official opening of Cape Town’s sailing season with the Cape Royal Yacht Club.”
This wonderful event celebrates the Capetonians who contribute to the city’s ocean economy.
In Cape Town, the coastline around the metro contributes almost R40 billion, or 10%, to the city’s GDP per annum.
As such, it is important to note that Cape Town will next week officially open the 2022/ 2023 cruise season when we welcome the first cruise ship, the Hanseatic Spirit, to the world-class cruise terminal at the V&A Waterfront.
“I’m excited to share that we are expecting a further five cruise ships in addition to the 104 already booked to dock in Cape Town. With almost R100 million in total estimated passenger spend per port visit, the cruise travel sector is a major boost to our economy and will help to generate more jobs across various related industries.”
These fantastic figures are the result of hard work and partnerships under the banner of Cruise Cape Town, a project to promote the metro as a cruise destination which receives funding from the City and is administered by Wesgro.
