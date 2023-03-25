Cape Town’s General Valuations Roll open for perusal

Share this article

Cape Town’s General Valuations Roll 2022 is open electronically for public inspection until April 30 electronically (email or e-services) and until March 31 at 30 inspections venues across the metro, the city said on Saturday.

“The city encourages residents to make use of this opportunity and to access our new and easy-to-use rates estimate calculator, which is available on our website,” said mayoral committee member for finance Siseko Mbandezi.

All metropolitan municipalities nationwide are required by law to undertake a general valuation (GV) at least every four years.

“The GV determines the contributions property owners make to the rates account. Rates are used for shared services, such as fire services, libraries, clinics and recreational areas for all residents in the city.

“We therefore remind residents to use this opportunity and to inspect the General Valuations Roll 2022. Our new rates estimate calculator is also available and is an easy-to-use tool for property owners to see what their estimated rates could be from 1 July 2023,” Mbandezi said.

“Residents who wish to dispute a property value may also access a pre-populated dispute form online and submit it via email or e-services.”

The city announced the following relief for residents:

• More than 80% or 740,000 residential properties of 909,000 that are rateable in the GV 2022 qualify for rates relief.

• Council has proposed an increase of 52% in rates relief for residential properties valued at R5m and under.

• The first R450,000 of the property value for residential properties valued at R5m and under will now be rates free, which represents a R150,000 increase to this exemption benefit to assist lower- and middle-income ratepayers in the city. Residential properties valued higher than R5m will receive the legislated reduction of R15,000 of the property before rates are calculated.

• A reduction in the residential rate-in-the-rand for residential properties is also proposed.

• More pensioners and social grant recipients are expected to benefit from rates rebates by the raising of the qualifying limit from R17,500 to R22,000 total household income per month.

Source: TimesLIVE