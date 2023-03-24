Cape Town’s power plans kick off next week

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says it is in the process of implementing four strategic intervention measures to mitigate the impact of load shedding. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced this during a weekly energy media briefing.

The city is chasing its goal of ridding itself of load shedding for good in the near future.

In the last year, it has changed policy to allow private homes and businesses to generate and sell power to the city.

Hill-Lewis says one of the interventions will kick start next week.

“We are going to release to the public a major tender for 500 megawatts of dispatchable power, dispatchable simply means it’s available when you need it with flip of the switch whenever you need that power for you to use it. That is very important because it means you can get when you need to use it on that crucial evening peak or morning peak when the sun is not shining and you can use it overnight or whenever you need it.”

Source: SABC News