Cape Town’s southern suburbs experience water disruptions due to repair work

Share this article

The City of Cape Town has informed of water supply disruptions in the southern suburbs of the city this weekend.

This as the Water and Sanitation directorate will be doing repairs on a leak in its 915 millimeter diameter bulk reticulation water main in the area.

Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, says the repairs will be complete by Sunday afternoon at 16:00. He says the location of the leak and network operational needs means they have to shut off the bulk water valve to stop the flow of water temporarily.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has said that all sites on which water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are off-limits to members of the public as they are treated as construction sites.

Mbandezi has advised residents to ensure they have drinkable water available during these times, as well as to keep taps off to avoid wastage when water is switch back on.

Areas to be affected by the water disruptions include:

Pelican Park, Eagle Park, New Horizon, Peacock Close, Pelican Heights, Strandfontein, San Remo, Bay View, Phumlani, Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lotus River, Schaapkraal, Ottery, Wetton, Knole Park, Retreat, Heathfield, Steenberg, Elfindale, Marina Da Gama, Lavender Hill, Seawinds, Vrygrond, Parkwood Estate, Fairways, Southfield, Plumstead, Wynberg, Muizenberg, Lakeside and Diep River.

Source: SABC News