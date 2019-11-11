Capetonians go crazy for Bokke

Share this article

















The Springbok spirit is alive and thriving in the Cape Town CBD as residents meet our Springbok champions today.

The Springboks have officially touched down in the Mother City and will be visiting various parts of the city for the fifth and final leg of their Champions tour. The bus will be travelling from City Hall through the CBD and onto Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

Eager residents have been lining up to see their heroes in the flesh since this morning.

#Springboks Carlo Geswindt from Delft in Cape Town brought his son to witness history. #SpringbokTrophyTour @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/QIMPe7LOPc — Bertram Malgas (@malgasie) November 11, 2019

“We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a gees-filled victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke,” said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

“We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them. We are also thrilled that, as a cherry on top, Cape Town will be the home of the Webb Ellis Cup for the next four years.”

“The victory parade will kick off with a mini concert at City Hall and Grand Parade on Monday 11 November 2019 at 11:00 before the team takes the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River, ” said the City of cape Town in a statement.

“While waiting for their heroes, fans gathering on the Grand Parade will be entertained by special performances from Early B, Fancy Galada, the SA Navy Band and other local entertainers.”

Here’s the Cape Town route of the Champions tour:

– 10.30am: Tour starts at City Hall and bus departs along Darling Street

– Left onto Adderley Street

– Right onto Wale Street

– Left onto Long Street

– Right onto Buitensingel

– Right onto Loop Street

– Right onto Strand Street

– Left onto Adderley Street

– Right onto Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard

– 1pm: Second leg via N2 to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River

– 1.30pm: Take Bhunga Avenue offramp

– Right onto Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel and right towards N2

– 2.30pm: Depart for Belhar via N2 and R300 onto Stellenbosch Arterial

– Right onto Symphony Way into Robert Sobukwe

– 3.30pm: Left onto De la Rey Street through Ravensmead

– Left onto Francie van Zijl Drive towards Uitsig and Elsies River

– Left onto Jakes Gerwel onto the N2 and back to the hotel (arrival approximately 17h00)

Picture: Twitter / Yaseen Barnes

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)



















