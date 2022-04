Share this article

The flags of Palestine are flying high through the streets of Gatesville as picketers express solidarity against the Palestinian plight.

It comes as Israeli forces injured Palestinians during yet another attack on Masjidul Al Aqsa in Jeruselum this morning.

Demonstrators have denounced the ongoing violence, calling on the international community to stand up against apartheid Israel. The demonstration started at Masjidul Quds and has now settled along Vanguard Drive.