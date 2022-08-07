Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Capitec digital services back online

LOCAL

Capitec spokesperson Francois Viviers has confirmed that all of the bank’s digital channels are online again, and any delayed payments should now have been processed.

The bank added that it will refund all banking fees that were incurred due to the downtime.

“We know we’ve let our clients down and we sincerely apologise,” said Viviers.

“This was an internal infrastructure issue, and we want to assure our clients that their money and data are safe with us, as always.”

“We have never experienced an issue of this magnitude and will continue to do our best to ensure that this does not happen again,” he added.

Viviers explained that the bank is implementing system upgrades and tests to support this.

Capitec outage

This follows a period of approximately 40 hours where Capitec’s digital channels were unavailable to the bank’s customers.

The bank explained that this was “to ensure a sustainable recovery after one of its banking system databases slowed down sporadically.”

Customers could not access the banking app, USSD, and internet banking, but could still access their money at point-of-sales and ATMs.

Source: my Broadband


