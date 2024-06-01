Capturing of general election results onto IEC system near completion

Share this article

The capturing of the general election results from the final outstanding 1% of voting districts onto the IEC system is expected to be completed later on Saturday afternoon.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya says they have agreed to consider objections from political parties until six pm today. Moepya was addressing the media at the Results Operations Centre at Midrand. Moepya says they listened to the concerns of parties.

Looking at the national results – the African National Congress (ANC) has just over 40% support, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on over 21% and the MK Party on more than 14%. This means South Africa will have a coalition government.

Looking at the provincial results, the ANC will retain control of Limpopo, the North West, the Eastern Cape, the Free State and Mpumalanga – although with much smaller majorities in some cases.

The DA has maintained its control of the Western Cape. No party has achieved an outright majority in the Northern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal where coalition talks for provincial administrations are set to get under way soon.

Source: SABC News

Photo: VOCfm