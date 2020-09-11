Car plunges into canal alongside CTICC

A vehicle was pulled out of the canal next to the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning [September 11].

According to journalist and consultant Yusuf Abramjee, the driver of the vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal at CTICC Entrance 1. Police have arrested the driver for drunken driving, and there were no injuries.

The City’s Fire department sent a crane and have recovered the car.

Cape Town fire department casually fishing a Mercedes out of the canal next to the CTICC this morning. Driver apparently arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/IkbSQUgGSI — Zero2Turbo.com (@Zero2Turbo) September 11, 2020

