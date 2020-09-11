Car plunges into canal alongside CTICC

According to journalist and consultant Yusuf Abramjee, the driver of the vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal at CTICC Entrance 1. Police have arrested the driver for drunken driving, and there were no injuries.
The City’s Fire department sent a crane and have recovered the car.
Cape Town fire department casually fishing a Mercedes out of the canal next to the CTICC this morning.
Driver apparently arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/IkbSQUgGSI
A vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal at CTICC Entrance 1, Cape Town, this morning. Police have arrested the driver for drunken driving. pic.twitter.com/zMIrWN3s8Z
