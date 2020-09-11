Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Car plunges into canal alongside CTICC

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A vehicle was pulled out of the canal next to the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning [September 11].

According to journalist and consultant Yusuf Abramjee, the driver of the vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal at CTICC Entrance 1. Police have arrested the driver for drunken driving, and there were no injuries.

The City’s Fire department sent a crane and have recovered the car.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.