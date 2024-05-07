Career Expo in Mitchells Plain offers hope for youth employment

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Mitchell’s Plain Advice office is hosting a career expo this week to provide young people with opportunities for sustainable employment. Romano Kock, organizer of the Mitchells Plain Career Expo, emphasized the significance of this event for the community.

The career expo is scheduled for May 9, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM at the West Ridge Civic Centre. Kock urged all interested individuals to attend and seize the opportunities available.

“This career expo has been a staple in Mitchells Plain for the past three years, and its impact has been profound. This year holds particular importance as it addresses the needs of our community. Many young individuals are unsure about their career paths and have lost hope. We aim to instill hope and provide guidance,” said Kock.

He stressed the necessity of informing young residents about the available SETA and learnership opportunities, which often go unnoticed. Kock emphasized, “We are bringing these services directly to the community.”

Encouraging residents to spread the word, Kock highlighted the positive impact of increased youth employment on reducing gang involvement and crime rates. “We aim to change the statistics and make a difference by guiding young people towards career paths and facilitating access to learnerships.”

Kock outlined the institutions participating in the expo, including wholesale and retail SETA, construction SETA, security SETA, various services SETAs, local government SETA, and IT SETA. Additionally, he said colleges such as the College of Cape Town, False Bay College, Northlink College, Western Cape Community College, and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) engineering faculty will be present.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay