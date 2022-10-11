Caregivers of orphans encouraged to access child support grant top-up

While the means test threshold to qualify to be a recipient of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant has been increased from R350 to R624, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says they may have to consider a further adjustment to the threshold to enable more applicants to qualify.

On Monday Zulu held a briefing on the child support top-up and R350 Covid-19 SRD grants.

Regarding payments, Zulu said they continue to experience challenges with beneficiaries who upload incorrect bank details.

Zulu encouraged applicants of the SRD grant not to change their bank details frequently because every change requires the new account to be verified.

“Once your bank details are loaded or updated, please wait for a response from your bank before changing your details. The most important challenge we continue to experience is the low uptake of the benefit by less than 50% of the budgeted amount. This is a very serious indictment for the department because we continue to see growing numbers of hungry and distressed people in the communities where we work,” she said.

Zulu said nearly 7.5-million people are receiving the benefit monthly.