Cars impounded for illegal dumping increase by more than 180% since 2021

By Aneeqa du Plessis

There has been an increase of over 180% of impounded vehicles related to illegal dumping by the City’s Law Enforcement Department since 2021. Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the public need to play their part to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“The situation has become increasingly challenging for us. We have incentivized tip-offs from the public related to illegal dumping. Residents play a significant role ensuring our City stays grime and crime free,” said Smith.

According to Smith, illegal dumping costs the City over R400 million annually.

“That is money that could have been spent much more effectively on other issues that are more important to residents. We cannot let money be wasted on bad habits,” stated Smith.

“Illegal dumping is more than just an eyesore; it also presents health and safety risks to surrounding communities and costs the City millions each year to clean up. It is a practice that continues with great abandon, despite the many pleas to make use of available facilities. There is absolutely no justification for it, and the City condemns this type of behaviour,” added Smith.

Among the hotspot areas are Dunoon, Wallacedene, Elsie River, Atlantis Industrial Area, Wynberg, Retreat, Parkwood, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Strandfontein Road, Eerste River, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Kalkfontein, Wesbank, Kuil River, Duinefontein Road, Old Lansdowne Road, Swartklip Road, Philippi East, Eisleben Road and AZ Berman Road in Mitchells Plain.

The fine for illegal dumping is R2 500, while the vehicle impoundment release fee is R8 700. Illegal dumping in progress can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.

VOC