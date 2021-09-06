The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has called on the Department of Correctional Services to make public the medical parole conditions that have been imposed on former President Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Zuma was granted medical parole due to ill-health.

He was hospitalised a month after his incarceration on July 8.

Zuma is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court after ignoring a Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture Commission.

CASAC’s Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo says, “One must assume that the correct processes were followed in the granting of medical parole to Zuma. There remain a number of unanswered questions and the Department of Correctional Services have not been fully transparent in this process.”

Naidoo adds: “The spokesperson did not really want to disclose who initiated this process and how it came about. That is one of the issues that the department needs to come clean on. They also need to make available to the public the conditions that have been imposed on the granting of medical parole and we need to understand what those conditions are and what Zuma’s responsibilities for compliance are.”

VIDEO: Political Analyst Prince Mashele says he is not surprised that Zuma was releases on medical parole:



Parties react

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says they will call the National Commissioner of Correctional Service Arthur Fraser to answer on his department’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

On the other hand, the African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the release of its former President.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says it has been public knowledge that the former President was not well, and therefore, qualifies for parole.

In the video below, IFP and UDM react to Zuma’s medical parole:

