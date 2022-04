Share this article

LOCAL

Judgment has been reserved in the High Court in Cape Town, in the case of alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe’s appeal of a lower court’s refusal to grant him bail.

The Regional Court dismissed his bail application in February.

Mafe was arrested in January on charges relating to the fire that destroyed parts of the National Assembly. He’s currently being held at Pollsmoor prison.

Source: SABC