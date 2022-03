Share this article

The case against the man accused of killing six people in the Nkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha has been postponed.

The murders sent shockwaves through the township after two women and four men were shot and killed two weeks ago. According to the NPA, 35-year-old Thando Shuba was identified by eyewitnesses.

He appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on six murder charges on Monday, where his case was postponed to April 4th.

Police investigators say more arrests are imminent.

VOC