Case against seven kidnapping suspects postponed, protestors demand justice for Abidah

The case against seven men arrested in connection to the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhtah has been postponed. The eight-year-old was rescued from a shack in Khayelitsha during a joint, intelligence-driven operation on Monday. The girls family was joyfully overwhelmed by her safe return, after she was snatched from her scholar transport eleven days prior.

Reports indicate that the suspects appeared in the Wynberg magistrate Court on charges of kidnapping and extortion on Thursday, while two women could not be positively linked to the case.

Protestors gathered outside of court, demanding justice for the little girl and that bail be denied. The State is expected to oppose bail when the case resumes on December 7th.