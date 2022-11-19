Case against suspected Israeli criminal Kingpin postponed to Monday

Share this article

The case against a suspected Israeli criminal Kingpin has been postponed to Monday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng. He was arrested on Thursday along with seven suspects at a house in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg following an operation by a multidisciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa.

It’s alleged the 43-year-old Israeli gang leader is connected to a criminal organisation called Albergil in Israel.

Andy Mashaile, Interpol Turn Back Crime Campaign Ambassador speaks on the arrest:

lice arrested the suspects after they pounced on an identified address in Bryanston in an early morning operation. 12 firearms including 5 assault rifles and 7 pistols were discovered on the scene. Several motorcycles were suspected of being stolen and $40 000 in cash was also seized during the search.

The Israeli national is allegedly behind a drug trafficking and extortion syndicate, as well as other crimes. He is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

