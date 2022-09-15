Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Case against suspects accused of attempted kidnapping in Ottery China Town, postponed

Local, NewsNo Comments
The case against the five suspects charged with the attempted kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman in Ottery last week, has been postponed.

The suspects, from Gugulethu and Khayelitsha, were arrested at the weekend, after the vigilant woman flagged down a police car on the M5 during her pursuit.

Following a high speed-chase, police stopped the suspects and found them in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off, ammunition and illegal car license plates.

China Town business owners meanwhile called for reform within the criminal justice system, citing the persistent release of robbery and hijacking suspects.


