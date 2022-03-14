Case against trio for attempted murder postponed

William Kraai, Bradley Baartman and Shameem Isaacs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town this morning on a charge of attempted murder.

The trio’s case has been postponed until the 23rd of March for bail applications. A National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says this follows the shooting of Kayden Jeffries earlier this month.

The two-year-old from Bishop Lavis was shot five times when he was caught in crossfire. He has been discharged from the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and is recovering at home.