Case for ‘Kwasa’s’ murder accused bail application postponed

The case against Viwe Rulumeni, 22, the man accused of killing Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo, has been postponed for a formal bail application on August 26.
The case was postponed in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Rulumeni is facing schedule 6 offense because the alleged killing was planned, according to the state.
The court heard that Rulumeni was Zozo’s ex-girlfriend.
He told the court that he would seek his own legal representation.
Zozo was stabbed and killed on Monday in front of her 11-year-old sister Odwa and another child, who is a relative, according to the family.
Source: DispatchLIVE