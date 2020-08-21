Case for ‘Kwasa’s’ murder accused bail application postponed

Share this article

















The case against Viwe Rulumeni, 22, the man accused of killing Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo, has been postponed for a formal bail application on August 26.

The case was postponed in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Rulumeni is facing schedule 6 offense because the alleged killing was planned, according to the state.

The court heard that Rulumeni was Zozo’s ex-girlfriend.

He told the court that he would seek his own legal representation.

Zozo was stabbed and killed on Monday in front of her 11-year-old sister Odwa and another child, who is a relative, according to the family.

Source: DispatchLIVE