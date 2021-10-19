Case of NSFAS student erroneously paid R14 million back in court

Share this article

















The former Walter Sisulu University student who was erroneously paid R14 million from National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) by Intellimali in 2017, Sibongile Mani, will be back in the East London Regional Court on Tuesday.

She is facing a charge of theft as it is alleged she spent more than R800 000 of the money that was deposited into her account.

The payment she was due to receive was only R1 400. NPA regional spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani, says the state concluded its case in July this year.

Mani’s legal team is expected to commence with its case. Mani is currently out on bail.

