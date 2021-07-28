Case regarding suspected fraud in former President Mandela’s funeral resumes today

Share this article

















The case of former Eastern Cape Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba, NCOP member Zukiswa Ncita, ANC regional chair Phumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon Ndzele, and 11 other co-accused will be back in the East London Magistrate’s Court today.

Their case was postponed for finalisation of the indictment. The accused are facing charges related to suspected fraud involving ten-million-rand, linked to the memorial and funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013.

During their last court appearance in May, the accused expressed disappointment in the justice system for the delays in this case. Gomba said they are ready for the trial.

“You can’t get to a court for 7 years and you still want to believe that’s not frustrating. Now that we are back the first thing that we were informed is that everything is complete and we thought that immediately we are going to get on a stage and argue the case.”

Meanwhile, the Justice Department dismissed these allegations saying the delays were caused by changes of legal representation by the accused.

Source: SABC News