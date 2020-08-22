Cases of companies in corruption allegations to be heard in October

Share this article

















The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the case of companies and individuals whose bank accounts have been frozen will be heard on October 6.

The SIU has confirmed that the companies include Royal Bhaca, the company belonging to Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

On Friday, the Special Tribunal confirmed that it had granted the SIU an order to freeze the accounts of companies and individuals allegedly involved in corruption related to the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The SIU has also interdicted the Government Employee Pension Fund and Government Pensions Administration Agency from disbursing any money to the Gauteng Health Department’s Chief Financial Officer, Kabelo Lehloenya, who has since resigned.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the money was frozen before it could be used.

“One of these accounts or companies got an amount of R38 million into their account, even after we had started the investigations, and when that money went in it was immediately taken out of those accounts and spread to all these accounts that we are talking about today. Therefore, we felt at that point that we needed to freeze this amount of money before it can be used and we talked to the financial intelligence centre to do that for us which they did for us while we were preparing documents to go to the special tribunal.”

Source: SABC News