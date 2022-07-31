Cash-in-transit ‘robbers’ shoot each other during heist

A vigilant Cape Town nurse helped police nab alleged cash-in-transit robbers after a “suspicious” patient was admitted to a hospital with a gun wound.

Police pounced while a doctor was attending to the patient at a Khayelitsha facility on Wednesday. The investigation linked the suspect to a heist in Grabouw earlier that day.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspect and two others allegedly committed several crimes after robbing a security guard of an undisclosed amount of money.

Hani said Fidelity Cash Solutions crew members had just collected money from Tekkie Town. She said a security officer was about to deposit the money at Nedbank when he was attacked.