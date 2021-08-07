Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CATA, CODETA taxis allowed to operate from Bellville rank again

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
COMMUNITY

Western Cape Transport Minister, Daylin Mitchell, says all loading lanes at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange have been re-opened except for the Paarl loading lane at the long distance facility.

Route B97 for taxis between Mbekweni and Bellville was closed last month following a deadly feud between associations, CATA and CODETA. Mitchell says relative calm has been restored to all affected taxi routes.

“Following the signing of an agreement by affected parties on Monday 2 August and a week of relative calm and peaceful operations at the interchange and on routes, it was agreed that all CATA and CODETA-affiliated associations would return to service and that operators will conduct their services with due regard to the rule of law and the safety of the public”

Source: SABC


