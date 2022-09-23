Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Cause of explosions in Woodstock yet to be established

Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services says the cause of a fire and subsequent explosions in Woodstock has not yet been determined.

Two people suffered serious burn wounds during the incident on Thursday night.

The fire had broken out at a business premises which caused a series of secondary explosions due to gas bottles that caught alight.

A car was also destroyed.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the building has been declared unsafe.

“When crews from Roeland Street and Brooklyn fire stations responded, they found several LPG gas cylinders on the premises which could have been the cause of these explosions. The fire was extinguished by 10 and the building was declared unsafe. The two injured men were treated and transported to hospital.,” adds Carelse.

Source: SABC News


