Cele announces successes in crime fighting efforts, warns criminals

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced significant breakthroughs in the South African Police Services (SAPS) crime-fighting efforts through its Operation Shanela.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Cele revealed details of arrests made in several high-profile cases, including the assassination of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala in February 2024. He also shared updates on cases such as the murder of rapper AKA and the assassination attempt on the University of Fort Hare’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Cele says, “A breakthrough in the murder case of popular musician AKA Forbes, with the arrest of seven suspects who are before the courts, including the alleged masterminds. The national task team assigned to investigate the Fort Hare murders has made significant strides with 24 suspects arrested to date…”

“At Nongoma, senior officials from the Nongoma local municipality – including the municipal manager, the CFO – have been arrested, answering to charges related to theft, fraud, and money laundering. One suspect leading to the murder of Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala has been apprehended,” Cele asserted.

He further warned that police officers will not hesitate to protect themselves and the communities they serve against attacks by criminals.

Cele emphasised the success in cases involving violent crimes, noting the arrest of over 500 000 suspects since May 2023. He cautioned that criminals who do not surrender to law enforcement officers will face consequences.

He concluded by saying, “Police remain unapologetic in the aggressive and decisive response to crime. We’ll forever welcome the arrest of criminals and for them to have their day in court – but criminals are warned that if they engage the police, instead of surrendering themselves, they will come out short. Police will continue to protect communities and push back hard on criminality. Not on our watch, we’ll allow criminals to walk all over communities, and certainly not the country’s law enforcement.”

Source: SABC News