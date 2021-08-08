Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cele bemoans police killings, calls for better tactical response training for officers

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

NATIONAL

Police Minister Bheki Cele has bemoaned the killing of police and called for better tactical response training for officers to protect themselves in the line of duty.

On Saturday, Cele delivered the eulogy at the joint funeral service of the two slain North West police officers whose charred remains were found last week.

SABC News reporter Sentleeng Lehihi updates from the funeral of the officers: 

Sergeant Mojalefa Molete and Constable Simon Ntsekeletsa disappeared while attending to a stock theft incident in Mareetsane near Mahikeng.

Cele says police training must be improved.

“It doesn’t help to come here and bury these police and leave these criminals flourishing out there. It’s important that we work together to flush out criminality. We have to improve the technical training of our police. I have raised this thing time and again. Police can’t just be murdered by criminals.”

Five suspects, including a father and his minor child, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the two officers.

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media at the funeral service:

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.