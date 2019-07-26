Cele calls for an end to police killings

Share this article

















Police Minister Bheki Cele says the government will not tolerate police killings anywhere in the country. He was addressing a memorial service of slain Constable Songezo Khethiwe at Delft in Cape Town on Thursday.

The service was attended by senior police officers in the Western Cape, family, friends and members of the community.

Khethiwe was gunned down while on duty last Sunday.

Cele says the killings must come to an end. “This is the fourth one, and the oldest one we are burying. So it will have to come to an end. If it needs be that we change the law, the Criminal Procedure Act, we will be doing that to give the police a better leeway of defending themselves, a better leeway of preparing themselves mentally before they attend that crime situation.”

#PoliceMinistry, Delft Western Cape: Police Minister General #BhekiCele bids farewell to the late Constable Khetiwe and encourages the Khetiwe Family to walk tall and be proud of the late Constable, who died serving & protecting his community #StopKillingOurPolice #FinalSalute ME pic.twitter.com/5yqGoLnTJB — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 25, 2019

(Source: SABC News)

