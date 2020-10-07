Cele demands arrest of those responsible for torching police car

Share this article

















Police Minister Bheki Cele has demanded the arrested of those responsible for the torching of a police vehicle at Senekal in the Free State.

About 100 people stormed the local magistrate’s court where Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appeared briefly in connection with the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.

Cele says some of the farmers were armed.

The Minister says he cannot understand why the protesters directed their anger at police when two suspects had already been arrested in connection with the murder of Horner.

He has appealed to people to exercise their right to protest within the confines of the law.

Social media reaction:

People have condemned farmers who burnt police vehicle and caused havoc during the court appearance of the two suspects.

Some have suggested that police would have fire rubber bullets at protesting community members if the protest took place in townships.

They are urging police to act swiftly in arresting the perpetrators.

A video of farmers attacking police vehicle have dominated social media platforms on Tuesday.

Source: SABCNews