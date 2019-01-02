Cele promises to deal with the Clifton beach saga

All roads lead to the beach in traditional New Year’s fashion. Law enforcement agencies are out in full force to maintain law and order.

But the recent controversy regarding Clifton Fourth Beach, where beach goers were put out by private security, was not far from the minds of authorities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Monwabisi beach as part of his New Year’s Day safety program and said he would meeting with the body over-seeing private security companies to address the issue.

“It is on the score that this afternoon I will be with the CEO of PSIRA. PSIRA is responsible to look at the behaviour of private security companies to brief me. But definitely it looks like there is a matter that we will have to take on board.”

But at Clifton Fourth beach, beach goers were all about surf and sun with everyone soaking in the good weather.

“We came here last week and we decided that this is the perfect beach for our family because it’s not much crowded and it’s very safe for the children,” says one beach goer.

But as always, it’s safety first, especially regarding children. The Identikidz project run by the Western Cape Community Safety Department made sure that children received arm bands with all their parents information.

Law enforcement has also clamped down with confiscation of liquor.

All motor vehicles were checked for an liquor at all beaches.

(Source: SABC News)

