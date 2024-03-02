Cele, SAPS top brass to visit Joshlin Smith’s family and community

Share this article

Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) has welcomed support from public in the search for missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

However, the service said the exercise must be properly coordinated and done within the perimeters of the law.

This comes as officials intensify search efforts for the little girl who has been missing from her family home in Middelpost for 12 days on Saturday.

Joshlin vanished without a trace while allegedly under the care of her mother’s boyfriend due to illness on Monday.

An angry mob ransacked the homes of residents believed to be suspects on Monday, while also accusing the couple of being involved in the little girl’s disappearance.

This resulted in the police excluding them from the search operation.

Police spokesperson Malcom Pojie said different approaches were being taken to the investigation.

“As the lead agency investigations mandated by law, our dedicated investigators to the case are applying quiet principles of investigations as they work with the view to taking the matter to court when required.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele as SAPS top brass are expected to visit Saldanha Bay on Saturday to give an update on the search for Joshlin.

Cele is also expected to lead the delegation during a visit to the grade 1 pupil’s family.