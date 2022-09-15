Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cele says WC magistrate’s killing is ‘an attack on the state’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Cele visits slain magistrate’s family after mysterious death
Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the family of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen in Marina Da Gama, Cape Town.

The minister said the case had been handed over to the Hawks and that he saw the murder, which remains a mystery, as a direct assault on the state.

“It’s a serious concern … As the brother has said, this is an attack on the state [and its integrity],” said Cele.

Van Rooyen was a magistrate at the Vredenberg court but had a house in Marina da Gama, where she spent time with family at weekends.

Her brother, Taswell van Rooyen, said her career was her life and “she was one of the pillars of the criminal justice system”.

The generous and kind 50-year-old was unmarried and had no children, said her loved ones.

The family is awaiting postmortem results to understand how she died.

“My logic says this can’t have been a robbery because all of the valuables are there. They just needed a getaway vehicle and they took her car,” Taswell said.

“There are so many scenarios going through our heads. When the family gets together everybody has their own theory. We’re all just dumbstruck.”

Previously, while working in the juvenile court, Van Rooyen was targeted and shot in the leg, but her family doesn’t suspect her murder is linked to any cases she was currently presiding over.

This is the second tragedy to strike the family. Her sister passed away less than a year ago, also in mysterious circumstances.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, with Van Rooyen’s funeral taking place on October 1.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.