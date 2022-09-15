Cele says WC magistrate’s killing is ‘an attack on the state’

LOCAL
The minister said the case had been handed over to the Hawks and that he saw the murder, which remains a mystery, as a direct assault on the state.
“It’s a serious concern … As the brother has said, this is an attack on the state [and its integrity],” said Cele.
Her brother, Taswell van Rooyen, said her career was her life and “she was one of the pillars of the criminal justice system”.
The generous and kind 50-year-old was unmarried and had no children, said her loved ones.
The family is awaiting postmortem results to understand how she died.
“There are so many scenarios going through our heads. When the family gets together everybody has their own theory. We’re all just dumbstruck.”
Previously, while working in the juvenile court, Van Rooyen was targeted and shot in the leg, but her family doesn’t suspect her murder is linked to any cases she was currently presiding over.
This is the second tragedy to strike the family. Her sister passed away less than a year ago, also in mysterious circumstances.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, with Van Rooyen’s funeral taking place on October 1.
Source: TimesLIVE