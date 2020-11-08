Cele stresses importance of parents taking responsibility for their children’s discipline

Share this article

















Police Minister Bheki Cele has stressed the importance of parents taking responsibility for their children’s discipline.

Cele, joined by his Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and Deputy State Security Minister, Zizi Kodwa, today hosted a Ministerial Imbizo in Langa, geared at tackling violent crime in Cape Town communities.

The Minister stressed that crime can only be eradicated if residents work together with the Police.

Cele’s visit to the Langa community followed a week of shootings in some of Cape Town’s most crime rife areas.

Cele said the Imbizo was planned after he found kids as young as ten-years-old attending a street party on a Sunday morning a few weeks ago.

“We can’t hand over the responsibility of being parents – we cannot. We can’t say amaphoyisa [police] must take care of ama-ten-years [ten-year-olds],” he said.

Cele also addressed the killing of eight people who were killed during a mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Monday.

This week several other fatal shootings have been reported in other areas including Manenberg and Bonteheuwel.